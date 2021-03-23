Attack on Titan Fans Are Freaking Out Over Levi After New Cliffhanger
Attack on Titan is almost ready to bring its fourth season to a close, but the series still has a lot to answer for before the anime closes shop. With the manga slated to end in a few weeks, Attack on Titan has been buzzing nonstop since its fourth season went live in December. Now, fans are freaking out properly in light of the show's penultimate episode, and it is all thanks to Levi.
If you have seen the new episode of Attack on Titan, you will know what's up. This past weekend featured a two-for-one deal on the show has it released episodes 73 and 74 back to back. By the end of the latter episode, fans were plenty tense thanks to Zeke, but it was Levi who took their breath away at the very end.
The whole thing began when Levi finished chasing down Zeke and impaled the Titan user with a Thunder Spear. The episode went through Zeke's past in detail before its final moments saw Levi go in for the kill. It was then Zeke panicked and chose to detonate the Thunder Spear in a last-minute bid for survival. The explosion ended up tearing the soldier in half, and Levi was thrown by the blast in a bad way.
As you can see below, fans are freaking out over Levi and whether he survived the blast. The episode ended without resolving the explosion, so no one knows how either of the men is doing. And if Levi dies before he can get revenge for Erwin, well - fans admit they're going to lose their minds.
What did you think of this bloody Attack on Titan cliffhanger? How do you think Levi and Zeke are doing right about now...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Too Close, Too Soon
This was my favorite line in the series for a looong time. Levi is so bad ass and the burden he carries as humanity's strongest is impossibly heavy. From having to carry the hopes and dreams of the dead to slaughtering his comrades to survive, I can't imagine what he's going thru pic.twitter.com/WsAXvpPMyL— 𝚘𝚋𝚒 (@takasugii3) March 22, 2021
It's Official
Today we confirm that Zeke will never beat Levi#AoTSeason4NHK #ShingekiNoKyojinfinalseason pic.twitter.com/Q8IuMLBeU4— Alex_TheDev (@alex_aldana_) March 22, 2021
Yikes
Zeke: “Come out and face me, Levi!”
Also Zeke: pic.twitter.com/rTMt7mtjEG— Makusetsuna (@Makusetsuna) March 21, 2021
Ouch
levi and zeke said: pic.twitter.com/0N4cshYg9I— rubber girl (@luffytitties) March 21, 2021
They Went There
FREAKING CAN'T BELIEVE THEY ENDED IT HERE— YAS (@satorujuju) March 21, 2021
RIP LEVI & ZEKE 🙏#shingekinokyojin #shingeki #AoTSeason4NHK pic.twitter.com/6za6crJ7Ij
Zeke Is Done
Zeke when he's forced to fight Levi for the third time: pic.twitter.com/oNGCXlVFM9— ًnat (@curseofymirs) March 21, 2021
Snap In Half
I KNEW THEY WOULD HAVE ENDED WITH THIS-
This is Levi's breaking point.#AoTSeason4NHK pic.twitter.com/hsD7LOVHiO— Missing Erwin with every inch of my body ~ (@rivaisheart) March 21, 2021
Slow It Down
It is said that when a person feels death, the scenery slows down.
MAPPA expresses this with raindrops!!
Levi felt death at the moment of the explosion.
That's why he could see every single drop of rain...
MAPPA is GOAT😳#AttackonTitanFinalSeason #shingeki #進撃の巨人 pic.twitter.com/clr1dSDhZ8— Kyle Anime Scouter (@kylescouter) March 21, 2021