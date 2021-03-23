Attack on Titan Fans Are Freaking Out Over Levi After New Cliffhanger

Attack on Titan is almost ready to bring its fourth season to a close, but the series still has a lot to answer for before the anime closes shop. With the manga slated to end in a few weeks, Attack on Titan has been buzzing nonstop since its fourth season went live in December. Now, fans are freaking out properly in light of the show's penultimate episode, and it is all thanks to Levi.

If you have seen the new episode of Attack on Titan, you will know what's up. This past weekend featured a two-for-one deal on the show has it released episodes 73 and 74 back to back. By the end of the latter episode, fans were plenty tense thanks to Zeke, but it was Levi who took their breath away at the very end.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The whole thing began when Levi finished chasing down Zeke and impaled the Titan user with a Thunder Spear. The episode went through Zeke's past in detail before its final moments saw Levi go in for the kill. It was then Zeke panicked and chose to detonate the Thunder Spear in a last-minute bid for survival. The explosion ended up tearing the soldier in half, and Levi was thrown by the blast in a bad way.

As you can see below, fans are freaking out over Levi and whether he survived the blast. The episode ended without resolving the explosion, so no one knows how either of the men is doing. And if Levi dies before he can get revenge for Erwin, well - fans admit they're going to lose their minds.

What did you think of this bloody Attack on Titan cliffhanger? How do you think Levi and Zeke are doing right about now...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.