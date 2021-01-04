Attack on Titan Season 4 Promises Wild War with New Episode Titles

✖

Attack on Titan season four is taking a break this week, but the show will be back before long. In a matter of days, Attack on Titan will be back with its new episode of season four, and it seems things are about to heat up. After all, it turns out war is brewing, and lives are about to be put on the line.

Recently, the official website for Attack on Titan put out its latest info dump, and it was there fans learned a ton of new episode titles. Fans learned the names of episodes five through eight, and one of them teases the arrival of an assassin.

NHK has updated its episode titles Attack on Titan The Final Season Episode 5 Title: 宣戦布告 (Declaration of War)

Episode 6 Title: 戦鎚の巨人 (The War Hammer Titan)

Episode 7 Title: 強襲 (Assault)

According to the report, the fifth episode will be titled "Declaration of War" while the following episode will be known as "The War Hammer Titan". Episode seven will be titled "Assault" while the eighth holds the foreboding title of "Assassin's Bullet".

As you can see by these Attack on Titan titles, January 11 will kickstart a war, and fans can guess who will be taking part. Paradis has long been at war with Marley even if its people did not know that. Now, it seems Marley is eager to gain the world's power to defeat the Titans once and for all. However, fans recently learned Eren's group has infiltrated Marley, so you can bet the Survey Corps is ready to bring the war back to where it all started. And given Reiner's reaction to Eren in the season's latest episode, the Armored Titan knows things are going to get worse before they get better.

