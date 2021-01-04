Attack on Titan Cast Breaks Down the Impossibility of Letting Their Roles Go

✖

Attack on Titan's cast is breaking down the impossibility of letting their roles go. Attack on Titan is now in the midst of its fourth and final season, and the English dub release of the series will kick off in full in just a matter of days. It's most certainly a bittersweet moment for those involved as while it means more time with their characters, this has also started the final run with each of them. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters, Attack on Titan stars Bryce Papenbrook and Josh Grelle opened up about how hard it'll be to say goodbye to their characters.

Papenbrook, who voices Eren Jaeger in the series, opened up about how he's not ready to say goodbye, "[Josh Grelle], you've come to terms. I haven't accepted it yet," Papenbrook began. "I haven't fully accepted that we're eventually going to have to say goodbye to living as those characters in those moments and having that experience. I haven't come to terms with it yet. I want to savor literally every second of it."

As for Josh Grelle, who voices Armin Arlert in the series, noted that while he has accepted this will be the end, there are still plenty of things making it tough, "Just because I'm in terms with it doesn't mean I'm not going to enjoy every second that I can, let me tell ya," Grelle began. "But yeah, there is that sense of, as cliche as it is, the saying, 'All good things must come to an end.' It has kind of been in the back of my mind ever since this whole wild train started."

Elaborating further Grelle revealed that he has always been bracing for the end, but it's a different case now that the end really is near, "That's something that I've always been, in a way, just kind of waiting for it. Now that it's here, yeah, there's a bit of bittersweetness to it, that this is something that I might never get to record something new for Armin ever again."

What do you think of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season so far? What are you hoping to see from Eren and Armin before it all comes to an end?