Attack on Titan Cast Reveals What They're Most Excited for with Season 4

✖

Attack on Titan's cast has revealed what they're most excited for in the fourth and final season! Although the fourth and final season has been running for a few weeks now after getting started in December, but the SimulDub of the series is getting ready to launch on January 10th (and on Toonami the night before! This also means production for the dub is well underway, and now the cast of the series is looking ahead to what might come in the fourth season. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters, Bryce Papenbrook and Josh Grelle opened up about their anticipation for the final season.

Papenbrook, who voices Eren Jaeger in the series, began with a mention of just how excited he is about it all, "So exciting. I've been a fan of the show since before I knew I could be part of it, and it still feels surreal being the English voice of Eren Jeager in the show. It's really incredible to take that role on." But surprisingly, Papenbrook's also been keeping as spoiler-free as possible, "So, I still don't know what's going to happen."

Elaborating further, Papenbrook opened up about how keeping free of spoilers makes the process more enticing, "I'm one of those viewers that did not guess any of the twists and turns through the entire series, so I have no idea what's coming and that's really, really exciting." Josh Grelle, who voices Armin Arlert in the series, felt the same way.

(Photo: MAPPA)

I'll have to echo that last bit, especially," Grelle stated. "One of the great things about this show has always been that it's always been a surprise for us as well, going into every next part of the story. It's always been a surprise for us as well." Elaborating further Grelle ended with, "I've certainly have not gotten any of my guesses right in terms of what the big reveals are going to be, so I'm definitely excited to get to see how it all is going to wrap up and see how all the little knots get tied neatly."

What are you hoping to see from Eren and Armin in Attack on Titan's fourth and final season? What are your thoughts on the first few episodes so far? What do you want to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!