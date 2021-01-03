Attack on Titan Season 4 Doubles Down on its Surprisingly Short Episode Order

✖

Attack on Titan has doubled down on the surprisingly short episode order for its fourth and final season! When the fourth and final season first began, a listing on its official website revealed that the season would be sold across two Blu-ray volumes with sixteen episodes in total. This seemed like an odd number considering how the final arc of the series is not only one of the longest in series creator Hajime Isayama's original manga to date, but it's also one that is a relatively slow burn. But it seems like this episode order is holding strong.

The official website for Attack on Titan was updated to further confirm the sixteen episodes (h/t Anime News Network) as it will be spread across two Blu-ray releases with the first containing episodes 60-67 and the second containing the final 68-75. So for now, Attack on Titan's fourth and final season is confirmed to only last for sixteen episodes.

This isn't the shortest episode season (as Season 2 of the series was only 12 episodes), but it's certainly a surprise considering how much ground the final season of the series has to cover. It's going to be interesting to see how the anime wraps it all up as well as the staff behind the series seemed to indicate that not even they have a full grasp on how the manga will end.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Attack on Titan's manga run will reportedly come to an end some time in the coming months before the Summer, so the anime will seemingly come to an end around the same time. With the first few episodes of the final season being used to establish the personalities and ideologies on the other side of the conflict, it's certainly going to be interesting to see how the series balances it with what's to come.

Fans have seemed generally pleased with the slow burn of the final season's first few episodes thus far as it has shown fans a new side of characters like Reiner Braun years after the events of the third season, but really we're all waiting to see how Eren and the Survey Corps have changed in that time. With only 12 episodes left, it won't be too long before we see them!

