Attack on Titan Joins Barbie in This Bright Pink Crossover

Attack on Titan's final episode is aiming to arrive this fall, as the Scout Regiment has to make the heart-wrenching decision of taking down their former friend, Eren Jaeger. While Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal the exact date when we can expect the final episode to arrive, that isn't stopping fans from creating art to celebrate the Survey Corps in the meantime. Thanks to the wild success of the Barbie film, fan artists are taking the opportunity to imagine Eren and Mikasa as Barbie and Ken.

Barbie's success is nothing to sneeze at, as the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is aiming to hit one billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Becoming one of the biggest movies of the summer, if not the biggest, the Warner Bros Discovery film takes the opportunity to imagine a surreal world in which dolls exist on another plane of reality to our society. In the doll's history, there has yet to be a Barbie anime series, though considering the popularity of the live-action film, that definitely could change in the future. While the Titans themselves have crossed over in the past with the heroes of the Marvel Universe, an official Barbie crossover seems unlikely before the anime comes to an end.

Attack on Barbie

Eren Jaeger and Mikasa certainly aren't living in a "Barbie World" based on the Attack on Titan anime adaptation. Rather than attempting to create a peaceful world, Eren has made the decision to use his Founding Titan abilities to lead a path of destruction that has eliminated a vast swath of the world's population. When MAPPA brings the series to an end this fall, Hajime Isayama's franchise will remain an anime classic for quite some time to come.

Attack on Titan x Barbie



Credit: @Forestchannn pic.twitter.com/4VhclFhCJ4 — Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) July 30, 2023

While not yet confirmed, Barbie receiving sequels and spin-offs seems like a surefire bet at this point. On the flip side, Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama has been quite adamant that the Scout Regiment's story is over. The mangaka has hinted at the idea that he might make a comeback in the future to tell one more story in Captain Levi's life, but an official sequel to the world of Eldians and Marleyians seems unlikely.

Could an Attack on Titan/Barbie crossover actually work? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.