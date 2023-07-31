Barbenheimer Boosts AMC Ticket Sales to Record High

Summer blockbuster season is officially back, thanks to Barbie and Oppenheimer making a healthy amount of change at the box office. The movies have had such a great first week, both the films and theaters alike are putting up sales records. Sunday, AMC Theaters announced it tallied its best week in ticket sales over the course of the company's 103-year history. In addition to the entire chain setting a record, 65 AMC locations across the country also set location-specific records.

"The monumental success of Barbie and Oppenheimer has the entire movie and movie theater industry abuzz, with discussions of new records and new benchmarks being realized seemingly wherever you turn," AMC chief Adam Aron said in a press release Sunday night. "These two movies, along with the many others playing on our huge silver screens, continue to rewrite what is possible at the box office. At AMC, we are thrilled to add our own new all-time records into that conversation. Achieving the most admissions revenue in a single week in AMC's storied 103-year history is a testament to the moviegoing audience, who has demonstrated once again that they are ready, willing, and eager to come out to movie theaters in huge numbers. Thank you to our guests for choosing AMC Theatres in the U.S. and Odeon Cinemas abroad."

Through Sunday, Barbie has made a massive $773 million global box office haul while Oppenheimer's $400 million worldwide sum is better-than-great for R-rated films.

Aron continued, "Our appreciation extends to so many of our friends in Hollywood for releasing all the many hit movies that have graced our theaters, especially over the past few months. The gratitude we feel for studios, film makers, cast and crew is heartfelt and genuine. Their creativity and determination to entertain, enlighten, inform and amuse audiences, combined with our industry's commitment to operate first class theaters, is why in our opinion moviegoing, in theaters, will play a central role in the cultural fabric the world over for decades and decades to come."

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are in theaters now.