Attack on Titan x Avengers Crossover Comic Reemerges Following Season 4 Launch

Attack On Titan is easily one of the most popular anime series running today, with the ending in sight with the arrival of the fourth season of its anime, and fans have re-discovered one of the most insane crossovers in the medium when the Titans came into conflict with Marvel's Avengers! In an official crossover that was printed in Attack On Titan's publisher, Kodansha, and Marvel Comics, some of the most popular Titans emerge in the Avengers' New York City, running into not just this popular team but some other surprising Marvel figures along the way!

While the crossover comic only lasted for eight pages in this special one-shot story, we got to see some fights that many never thought possible as the Hulk tangled against the Armored Titan, the Guardians of the Galaxy brawling with the Colossal Titan, and even Spider-Man getting his fair share of Titan action. The comic itself was printed in Marvel's comic, Marvel's Secret Wars #0, and Kodansha's Brutus magazine, put together by Attack On Titan's creator Hajime Isayama and Marvel creator CB Cebulski. With the story drawn by comic book artists Gerardo Sandoval and Dono Sanchez Almara, this crossover between the world of the Titans and Marvel's biggest characters is one that many don't believe exists!

Twitter User HighJournals shared a number of images from the story that was printed in both Marvel Comics and Kodansha, proving that the crossover was indeed official and pitted both the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy against the biggest Titans of the anime:

Remember when Marvel and Attack on Titan had a crossover? pic.twitter.com/mFm8V1lN1T — Alister Michaels (@highjournals) January 19, 2021

Marvel has been no stranger from the world of anime and manga, with the "Merc With A Mouth" Deadpool getting his own manga series recently, and several anime series depicting the likes of Iron Man, Wolverine, The X-Men, and Blade. While we don't expect to see an animated crossover between these two franchises, the fact that this original comic book story exists is a testament to the idea that anything can happen in the world of pop culture!

Who do you think would ultimately win between the Avengers and the Titans of Marley? What other anime characters do you want to see fight the Marvel Universe?