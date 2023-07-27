Attack on Titan Creator Suits Up Eren in Sleek New Sketch

Attack on Titan has been around for well over a decade, and while its manga has ended, the anime has more to go. Earlier this year, the anime's finale began after airing its first half, and this fall will mark the show's final outing. This goodbye has put fans on edge as Attack on Titan's characters are some of the biggest in anime. So of course, all eyes are on the series creator now that a special sketch of Eren Yeager has been released.

As you can see below, the new artwork was released earlier today by Isayama. The sketch brings a new design to Eren that we never got to see in the manga or anime. After all, Eren was doing his own thing in the series when the Survey Corps swapped uniforms, so this what-if sketch imagines a world where Eren kept to a different path.

New Eren in black ODM gear illustration from Isayama. pic.twitter.com/HlIuYYioBU — Belleelmore (@LadyBelleelmore) July 27, 2023

Dressed in sleek ODM gear, Eren looks ready for battle in this shot with his long hair pulled into a bun. He is seen holding a Titan blade in one hand, and his body is taut for a fight. You can tell by Eren's gaze here that he's focused, and honestly? It is a shame Attack on Titan never got to explore this side of Eren.

After all, these new uniforms were brought into Attack on Titan after Eren and his team infiltrated Marley. While Mikasa and the gang got new outfits, Eren kept up his charade as a war veteran, and things went from bad to worse from there on. Instead of becoming a war hero like Levi, Eren ditched his role in the Survey Corps to lead a coup. The manga details how Eren's drastic choice played out, and now the Attack on Titan anime is about to do the same.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, the anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. For more info on Isayama's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

