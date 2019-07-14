Attack on Titan Kills Off Dozens of Main Characters

Warning! Major spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 119 below!

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been clearly heading toward its big finale as the war between the Yeagerists, Marleyans, and Eldians has reached a new peak and has presumably kicked off the final battle between all three forces. This has forced Zeke and Eren into a compromised state, and leaving them with their final deadly option: using Zeke’s scream to turn a bunch of unwilling people into Titans.

Chapter 119 unfortunately sees this come to pass as Zeke uses his scream to activate the spinal fluid that many of the citizens have drank. This means that resulting chaos resulted in fatalities that include Commander Pixis, Colt Grice, Porco Galliard, and maybe even Eren himself.

In Chapter 119, Colt Grice tries to plead with Zeke to keep from using his scream to activate the other Titans. He tells him that Falco has drank some of the fluid laced wine, but Zeke decides to go through with it anyway because he and Eren don’t have any other choice if they want to make it out of this battle alive. This changes the people who have drank the wine into Titans, which includes Pixis among the numbers.

With Falco’s Titan transformation, Colt is caught in the crossfire and his remains are completely charred. The Titan Falco then almost devours Reiner in the madness, but instead goes on to eat a stunned Porco, and thus will soon inherit the Jaw Titan powers. But those aren’t the most surprising deaths of the chapter, as the end of Chapter 119 might have hinted at Eren’s death too.

After Eren and Zeke leave their Titan bodies, Gabi arrives and points a gun at the running Eren. And as 119 comes to a close, it’s revealed that she lands a shot so powerful that Eren’s head has come clear off of his shoulders. Now Attack on Titan has shown that the Titan users can recover from these type of fatal wounds before, but with the massive carnage unfolding it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the main character die too.

There’s a good chance that these aren’t the only deaths to come as the series still has a ways to go before everything ends. In a series like this, there are bound to be even more deaths if a single chapter can wipe out a big group of characters in one swoop.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.