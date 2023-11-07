Attack on Titan: How the Final Episode Sets Up a Sequel

Attack on Titan's last installment has a post-credits scene that sets up a potential sequel that would be far different from what came before.

Attack on Titan's final episode has arrived. Arriving over ten years after the anime adaptation's premiere, fans are taking the opportunity to say goodbye to the likes of Eren Jaeger, the Scout Regiment, and the brutal anime universe that brought in legions of viewers. While Hajime Isayama's dark story has come to a close, there is a post-credits scene that sets up a potential sequel and now seems like the perfect time to break down what an Attack on Titan 2 could explore.

Warning. This article will be diving into serious spoiler territory for Attack on Titan's final episode, so if you have yet to watch the Scout Regiment's final battle, you might want to turn back now. Attack on Titan ends with Eren Jaeger dying and twenty percent of the world's population being saved from the Rumbling thanks to the Scout Regiment. Despite the atrocities that the Attack Titan committed once he gained the Founding Titan's power, Mikasa and Armin still mourned the loss of their friend when he was killed as a result of the final battle. Burying Eren under the tree he slept under on Paradis Island, anime viewers were able to witness Mikasa's future via the credits, but that post-credits scene set-up what could be a future for the series.

In the post-credits scene for the final episode, we witness a world existing generations following the battle between the Survey Corps and Eren Jaeger. Stumbling upon Eren's grave and the tree that has remained, and grown, over the many years, a young explorer and their dog walk into frame. Seemingly, creator Hajime Isayam has set up the idea that the cycle of the Titans will continue and it's possible that this new character will discover the power of the Founding Titan as Ymir had done thousands of years prior.

Even though this scene sows the seeds for a possible sequel, it doesn't necessarily mean that an Attack on Titan 2 will happen. Creator Hajime Isayama has stated a number of times that he has no plans to create a new series that revisits the universe, though next year will see the mangaka release a new short story further exploring Attack on Titan. While the specifics for the story remain a mystery, many believe it will be a new manga story focusing on the life of Captain Levi, as Isayama has said in the past that he was aiming to weave a new story focusing on the brutal soldier.

