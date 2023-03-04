Attack on Titan Finale Cosplay Highlights The Original Founding Titan

Attack on Titan's first part of its series finale held nothing back when it came to showing how Eren Jaeger was using the power of the Founding Titan to unleash an army of Colossal Titans on the world. The power of the Founding Titan has been handed down since the original founder, Ymir, had become the first Titan to ever appear in the world at large, setting the stage for the current conflict that is ravaging the anime world. Now, one cosplayer has revised Ymir in the era that took place countless years before Eren had attacked the world.

Ymir's life was a tragic one, as despite the fact that she was able to gain this ultimate power, the Founding Titan was transformed into a weapon for the Eldian king and ultimately never able to create a life of her own. Despite eventually passing on from the world, Ymir remained in service to her people, existing in another reality where she was assisting in protecting her ancestors in their Titan forms. With Eren able to convince Ymir to transfer her power over to him, the new Founding Titan now has limitless power at his disposal and places his former friends in the Scout Regiment in their toughest scenario to date.

Attack on Titan's Founder

Instagram Cosplayer Daaarchi took the opportunity to revisit the Founding Titan, with Ymir making some ominous appearances in the latest episode of Attack on Titan and will most likely return for the final episode of the series that is slated to be released by Studio MAPPA this fall:

The latest episode of Attack on Titan ended with the Survey Corps making their way to Eren Jaeger, following the death of a particularly beloved comrade, coming to the realization that they would not be able to talk their former friend down from his current genocidal path. With Eren having an army of Colossal Titans, his brother the Beast Titan, and countless unseen abilities linked to the Founding Titan at his disposal, taking down Jaeger might be impossible for the Scout Regiment but we'll find out this fall.

