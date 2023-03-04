Attack on Titan: Series Finale Releases Special Video for Final Theme: Watch

Attack on Titan has finally returned for the first half of the anime's grand finale, and the franchise is celebrating with a special new video highlighting the anime's final theme song ever! After a lengthy wait, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 has officially made its premiere around the world and fans have gotten to see how the stage has been set for the final battle of the anime's run overall. It was a lengthy outing with three regular sized episodes of the anime all in one experience, and certainly played out different than any particular standard release.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 has debuted the final theme song the anime will go out on. Titled "Under The Tree" as performed by SiM, this main theme plays at the end of the first special with a cool presentation for the credits. But now fans have gotten a special music video for this theme that shows off some of the best moments from the first half of the anime's grand finale. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Attack on Titan's Finale Special

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu at the time of this writing (along with the previous three seasons and first two parts of the fourth and final season). This is an hour long special that has about three episodes worth of the standard TV sized episodes, and takes on the final chapters from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. As for the second and final episode of the anime overall, MAPPA has announced that it is currently slated for a release around the world later this Fall.

As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the grand finale special as such, "The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

