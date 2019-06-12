Attack On Titan Confirms Survey Corps Size Following Latest Ambush

Things haven’t been great for humanity in Attack On Titan. For every win they earn, there is always a cost. While recently, the Survey Corps managed to defeat the forces of the Colossal Titan, the Beast Titan, and the Armored Titan, it came at with a heavy loss. While “The Basement” revealed the secrets that were housed within Grisha Jaeger’s study, only a select few were able to determine them as the Survey Corps has certainly seen better days.

Nine soldiers. That’s how many members of the Scout Regiment remain. While Erwin and Levi have always told their soldiers that their duty with the Survey Corps had an insanely high mortality rate, it wasn’t until the Beast Titan started throwing out his “curve balls” that everything came to a head. Nearly all of the Scout Regiment was killed during the initial attack from the Beast Titan, with Erwin and the rookies of the Corps being wiped out completely in order to give Levi his shot at killing the biggest threat to humanity at present.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the strongest selling points of Attack On Titan, outside of its action and story beats, is its sense of nihilism, its growing overcast of dread that really sucks the viewers and readers in when it comes to the anime and manga respectively. Battles are not something that either side is able to cheer and there hasn’t been a clear “win” for humanity in any instance of the show’s running time.

Through wins and losses, humanity has seen better days. With the revelation that a secret civilization lives outside of the walls, seemingly where the Titans originate from, we can only hope that this knowledge finally relieves some of the depressing pressure that weighs on the shoulders of both the Survey Corps and our main trio in the form of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. Certainly, with Armin’s role as the new Colossal Titan, this is another feather in the cap of humanity for sure.

What do you think of the depressing number of the Scout Regiment that survived? Can the Survey Corps manage to rebuild? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.