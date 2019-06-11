Attack On Titan Teases The Secret Hiding In Eren’s Basement

There has been one question that has been bouncing around the heads of Attack On Titan fans since the start of the series: What’s in the basement? The most recent episode of the series finally revealed what Eren’s father had been keeping from both him and humanity, a secret history that stretched outside of the walls. While the next episode is sure to dive further into this “brand new world”, there are a number of things that viewers learned when the book was opened and the photograph was discovered.

When Eren, Mikasa, Levi, and Hange finally make their way to the basement, they find it only is housing common items that you’d normal find in a doctor’s study. Among the medicines and chemicals, the remaining scouts are disappointed that all their thoughts and suspicions about Eren’s father’s study may have been for naught. However, when they discover a hidden cabinet in Grisha Jaeger’s desk, they open up one of the books within to discover something they had never seen before: a photograph.

Wondering whether it was some hyper-detailed drawing, the scouts discover that this photograph teased a brand new world outside of the walls where humanity lived in “affluence and comfort”. As the scene changes to Eren and company returning to their civilization, the celebration begins as the walls have be re-taken. However, the scouts now know the truth of the world and the discomfort in that fact clearly seep into their minds.



The world that was hinted at here is a somewhat modern one, as a flashback proceeds with Grisha and his family apparently in a world with zeppelins and other technology found in the past century. As Eren’s father has an armband placed upon himself as a child, along with his sister, this new civilization points at a country that is separated. With allusions to the Jewish people in World War 2 Germany, viewers are now left wondering what world the Titans were created in that threaten humanity today.

The secrets will surely begin to unravel as we move closer to the third season’s finale but the revelation of the basement has hit viewers hard in the closing minutes of episode 56.

What do you think of the secret of the basement? How will it affect our characters moving forward?

