Attack on Titan Shares Series Premiere Easter Egg in Newest Episode

Attack on Titan reached all the way back to the very first episode with a special callback in the newest episode of the series! The fourth and final season of the anime has officially kicked off its endgame as Eren Yeager has finally revealed what he had been seeking the Founding Titan power for this entire time. It was following a series of major twists and turns that have changed fans’ perspective of Eren forever, but as teased by the events of the previous episode, this turn has actually been set in motion from the very beginning of the series.

The fourth and final season of the series had revealed that a secret power lingering within Eren’s Attack Titan ability was that it had allowed him to not only look into the past, but the future as well due to a direct connection with the Coordinate space within the Paths of the Titan power. It was then unveiled that Eren had been orchestrating a terrible future that has been 2000 years in the making, and that’s actually a callback to the very first episode of the anime. Check it out as spotted by @AotDaily on Twitter:

Episode 01: To You Who Lives 2000 Years Later



Episode 80: From You 2,000 Years Ago pic.twitter.com/9gIqLHYvO6 — Furina 🫧 (@EchoesOfBloo) January 30, 2022

Episode 80 of the series is titled “From You, 2000 Years Ago” and it’s revealed that the title is actually in reference to the Founder of the Titan power herself, Ymir, as Eren emotionally explains that she had actually been waiting that long for someone to come around to help her. It essentially closes on the loop that kicked off with the series premiere, “To You, Who Lives 2000 Years Later,” which now reflects the fact that it was Ymir and Eren who actually had set Eren on this path to freedom for the both of them.

Unleashing the Rumbling with the newest episode, it’s confirmed that Eren has actually been fighting for this specific future all along. It’s something that he was made aware of when making contact with Historia back in the third season, and it’s clearly something that had been in motion for thousands of years before we got to see the season kick off. Now it’s just a matter of seeing what kind of future Eren actually wanted.

