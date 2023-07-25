Attack on Titan Series Finale Reunites the Anime's Top Stars in Behind-The-Scenes Photo

The Scout Regiment's journey is coming to an end this fall. Following Attack on Titan's penultimate episode which tore the world asunder thanks to Eren Jaeger and his army of Colossal Titans, the anime adaptation will focus on Eren, Armin, and Mikasa re-uniting in the worst possible way. Luckily, the voice actors responsible for these characters aren't in a mortal battle for the future of the world and have recently re-united as the series aims to bring its anime to a close.

For over a decade, Attack on Titan's anime has become a juggernaut in the medium. First started by Wit Studio, the final season of the series saw Studio MAPPA taking the reins as the anime shifted focus from Paradis Island to the nation of Marley and its secrets. While the Survey Corps was able to make serious strides in discovering their world's secrets, Eren found himself attempting to take revenge on those outside of their island and work toward a civilization where Eldians would be the majority. As was seen in the previous installment, Eren has made great strides in wiping out most of the world's population and his former friends are the only ones that can hope to stop his dangerous campaign.

Attack on Titan: A Final Reunion

The Sound Director for Attack on Titan's final season, Masafumi Mima, hasn't been shy when it comes to supplying anime fans with updates for the long-awaited conclusion. Now, the creator has shared a shot of the three main voice actors of the series, as Yuki Kaji, Yui Ishikawa, and Marine Inoue standing side-by-side for a recording session on the last installment. While the three might reunite on other anime projects, their time as these characters is about to end.

Creator Hajime Isayama has been quite adamant that he won't be returning for any future Attack on Titan sequels in the future. Luckily, the mangaka has hinted that he most likely isn't completely finished with this world, stating that he might create a spin-off story that once again puts Captain Levy in the driver's seat. While not sharing the specific release date for the anime's grand finale, the last episode will be a major event in the medium despite when it lands.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to Eren, Armin, and Mikasa? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.