Attack on Titan Exec Doesn't Think High-Quality Anime Is Sustainable

Wit Studio might have vacated the likes of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga, but the legendary anime studio found plenty of projects to keep their animators busy. Finding recent success with the likes of Ranking of Kings and Spy x Family, the production house is also working on The Suicide Squad Isekai and a One Piece reboot for Netflix that will recreate the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. In a recent interview, Wit's President hinted at the idea that all that glitters isn't gold in the anime industry when it comes to its future.

Wada began the interview by stating how Wit goes about creating their anime works, "We don't look for studios. We look for projects. And then, depending on the piece, [we decide based on] how important it is to get it out to a wider audience as soon as possible. For example, in Spy x Family, the speed of the animation is limited. For that to happen [successfully], we needed two studios. So we think about how to make the anime based on the original work. From there, we would make the decision whether or not it's necessary to partner with other studios to get it out as fast and with as high quality as possible."

Is The Future of Anime in Peril?

In the interview, Wit's President had a foreboding message in regards to the future of the anime industry, "I don't think it's possible to keep this pace up. What's really important is that the number of anime fans in the world needs to continue to grow. Once they're able to acquire more anime fans around the world, businesses are going to be willing to put more money towards the creation of anime, which will allow them to continue to create work of such high quality. So, if anything, it's dependent upon the number of fans increasing."

Wada then made the recommendation that money would be needed to be placed into growing personnel to keep the level of quality in the anime world high, "Putting all of that money towards growing the personnel and the talent pool is what we would do."

Via Anime Corner