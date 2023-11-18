The Great Pretender Announces Sequel

Wit Studio had a big announcement at Anime NYC, as the production house noted that it would be teaming with Production IG on a sequel production to The Great Pretender, The Great Pretender razbiluto. Following Dorothy, one of the "swindlers" who played a role in the first series, the sequel project is planning to both bring back old characters and introduce new characters to the anime universe. Not only will Dorothy be taking the lead, but the project is apparently slated to arrive in North American theaters as well.

Wit Studio has created quite the pedigree in the world of anime over the years. Creating the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and the first season of Vinland Saga, Wit would go onto partner with CloverWorks in creating one of the hottest anime adaptations on the market today in Spy x Family. Wit Studio also headed the whimsical, beloved series known as Ranking of Kings, which has become a fan-favorite since its debut. While a specific release date for the project, and/or its theatrical debut, have yet to be revealed, the next chapter of The Great Pretender is aiming to bring back plenty of returning faces behind the scenes when it comes to the sequel.

The Great Pretender 2: Dorothy's Story

To get anime fans hyped for the return to the universe packed with swindlers, Wit and Production I.G. unveiled both a trailer and poster for Dorothy's adventure. The upcoming project will see director Hiro Kaburagi returning from the first series, along with writers Taku Kishimoto and Ryota Kosawa. For this upcoming project, it is slated to arrive on Crunchyroll rather than Netflix.

(Photo: Wit & Production IG)

If you haven't checked out The Great Pretender, you can catch the first season streaming on Netflix. Here's a description of the con-man focused series that is available on the streaming service, "Supposedly Japan's greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world-class crook., After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent's team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows."

Will you be happy to return to the world of Makoto Edamura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime con-men.