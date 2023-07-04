WIT Studios Wants to Make More DC Anime

One of the biggest announcements at this year's Anime Expo was that Wit Studio would be teaming up with DC Comics to create a new anime series. Focusing on what appears to be Harley Quinn being transported to a magical world, Suicide Squad Isekai will be the first anime series focusing on DC's band of villains employed by the government for wet work. At Anime Expo 2023, Wit confirmed that they are hoping to explore more heroes and villains in the DC Universe with potential new projects.

This might be the first time that we've seen an anime specifically focused on Harley Quinn and the Joker, but DC Comics is no stranger to the worlds of anime and manga. On the anime side, we've seen the likes of Batman: Ninja and Batman: Gotham Knight create new anime projects focusing on DC's Dark Knight. When it comes to the manga side of the aisle, readers have managed to be given some big stories that see the heroes and villains of the comic company make the leap into the medium. Joker: One Operation Joker, Batman: Justice Buster, and Superman vs. Meshi are some of the biggest examples of the crossovers that fused the worlds of North American comic books and manga.

Wit x DC – A Bright Future?

Wit or DC Comics have yet to reveal when we can expect Suicide Squad Isekai to arrive. Alongside the announcement, the companies released a new trailer at this year's Anime Expo showing off the animation style that Wit Studio will be using. At the convention, Wit President George Wada confirmed that he is hoping that viewers tune into the upcoming DC anime as it will allow the company to make more series focusing on the superheroes and villains of that universe.

Wit Studio has continued making some of the biggest anime series in the world today. Creating the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, Wit is also responsible for the likes of Ranking of Kings and Spy x Family. You'd be hard-pressed to think of a better production house to help in creating a new DC anime series.

