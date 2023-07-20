WIT Studio President Explains Why They Relinquish Shows on Occasion

Wit Studio made a name for itself with the likes of Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga to name a few. Unfortunately, many anime fans were shocked to originally discover that the production house would not return for the Scout Regiment's fourth season and the Vikings' second season. In a recent interview at Anime Expo, Wit's President, George Wada, went into detail when it came to why the studio would make the decision to relinquish some of its biggest franchises.

Ironically enough, both Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga were taken over by Studio MAPPA. While these major franchises are no longer animated by Wit, the studio has plenty of projects on its plate including Spy x Family's second season, the upcoming Spy x Family movie, and Ranking of Kings to name a few. At this year's Anime Expo, Wit even announced that they will be teaming up with the DC Universe to create a new series that places Harley Quinn into an Isekai world in Suicide Squad Isekai.

Why Does Wit Relinquish Anime Series?

President of Wit, George Wada, answered the question as to why the studio will often relinquish some major series that they started on as such, "Manga fans really want anime to come out at a quick pace, and the very fast-paced schedules meant we couldn't always accommodate."

Wada then took the opportunity to further examine how work is delegated within Wit in terms of the upcoming Spy x Family film that hits Japanese theaters later this winter, "We have both our youngest staff members in their 20s and our oldest staff members in their 50s and 60s working on this movie, It shows how the anime can reach so many people across many generations because both groups are both super passionate about it. Everyone had a hard time the past few years, and people were wanting to see something more lighthearted and friendly."

Wada also stated Wit's decision to work on original anime series that have no manga source material, noting that Wit gains experience when it comes to working on new stories, "If you're only adapting manga, the studio doesn't gain experience and power and strengthen up as an animation house. It is through original work that the animators, the writers, and the staff at large learn to be more creative, but manga adaptations are always going to be more prevalent for economic reasons."

