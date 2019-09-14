Attack On Titan Fans Go To War Over Team Eren Vs Team Zeke

Eren Jaeger has had a tough ride in the franchise of Attack On Titan! Discovering that he has the ability to transform into the “Attack Titan”, Eren has seen more friends within the Survey Corps die than we can count. As the series inches ever closer to its conclusion, Eren, and his brother, Zeke are having an intense visit to the past and debating as to how they should move forward. With the end of the third season, Eren and company had discovered the ocean and a gleam of hope was just on the horizon. In the current chapters of the manga however, Jaeger is in a very dark place.

Reddit User Bystander007 shares their extensive reasoning behind why they still back Eren on his journey even though he has become decidedly more violent in his methods which garnered the theorist some serious push back from other Attack On Titan fanatics:

The war between Marley and Eldia isn’t so black and white, with the war between the two nations running for centuries. There are a lot of varying opinions from a number of characters as to whether the war should proceed, how it should end, and which side is truly in the right when all is said and done. With Marley employing the power of the Titans, the Eldians within the wall have had to go through some serious pain to get where they are today and it is no wonder that Eren has the opinion he currently holds.

This debate between Zeke and Eren is especially strange during this point in the manga considering the younger Jaeger had his head blown off during the most recent battle.

Who do you think is in the right in the war between Marley and Eldia? How do you foresee Attack On Titan coming to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.