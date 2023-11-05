Attack on Titan Fans Can't Believe The Anime Is Really Over

Attack on Titan's anime has now come to an end with over ten years and four seasons worth of the anime, and fans really can't believe Attack on Titan is really over. Although Hajime Isayama's original Attack on Titan manga ended its run over two years ago, the franchise was being kept alive by the fact that there were many fans excited to see how the anime was going to bring it all to an end. With the first half of the finale airing earlier this year, the stage had been set for the final battle against Eren Yeager for the fate of humanity.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 adapted the final chapters from Hajime Isayama's manga series, and with it made some of the biggest final reveals and biggest changes to the series' world as it all comes to an end. Attack on Titan's finale revealed Eren's real motivation, the final fate of humanity, and even gave a glimpse into the future as fans get to see how it all comes to an end for their favorites.

