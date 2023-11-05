Attack on Titan Fans Can't Believe The Anime Is Really Over
Here's how fans felt about the way Attack on Titan's anime ended!
Attack on Titan's anime has now come to an end with over ten years and four seasons worth of the anime, and fans really can't believe Attack on Titan is really over. Although Hajime Isayama's original Attack on Titan manga ended its run over two years ago, the franchise was being kept alive by the fact that there were many fans excited to see how the anime was going to bring it all to an end. With the first half of the finale airing earlier this year, the stage had been set for the final battle against Eren Yeager for the fate of humanity.
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 adapted the final chapters from Hajime Isayama's manga series, and with it made some of the biggest final reveals and biggest changes to the series' world as it all comes to an end. Attack on Titan's finale revealed Eren's real motivation, the final fate of humanity, and even gave a glimpse into the future as fans get to see how it all comes to an end for their favorites.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Attack on Titan's final episode
Don't Even Mention It
"Dad, there is this anime called Attack on Titan, do you know it ?"#shingeki #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/kMEPDPiFQr— Nano (@uwunanoko) November 5, 2023
Perfect and Painful
This scene is perfect and painful (we did it guys) Levi crying.! 🥲
Sasha saying goodbye with smiling
like " My Friends, I'm proud of you"
" They We will remain a memory in the heart that will be immortalized in history forever " #AttackOnTitan || #هجوم_العمالقة pic.twitter.com/InOH5X2By0— Blake Ash ❄️🇵🇸 (@rxvilv) November 5, 2023
See You, Eren
See you later, Eren😭#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/YaALRzxwuK— 🍪 (@hahahahalaa) November 5, 2023
Greatest Television Show of All Time
Fuck greatest anime. Greatest television show of all time. Argue with the fucking wall. #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/vIjfDC30CK— Tyler 🍊 (@hyperdelusion) November 5, 2023
What to Do Now???
me after the aot finale #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #shingeki #Crunchyroll #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/PfDHAAqFN4— liv (@editzbyliv) November 5, 2023
Really Went Out on Top!
ARIFUMI IMAI.
THE ANIMATOR THAT YOU ARE #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/UYzjfhEX3e— dre (@v2TokyoGhost) November 5, 2023
Will Never Recover
i will never recover from this#AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/RnCnLhXKhQ— flo (@anyataylorgoth) November 5, 2023
Goodbye Attack on Titan
It’s officially over , goodbye #AttackOnTitan ❤️🩹pic.twitter.com/3hKDWgbMjd— ᴱᵁᴺᴶᴬ (@Eunja_4) November 5, 2023
10 Years Later...
10 years later and we finally came to the end.#AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/H2tDvujcvR— rogue ghost (@NeoYeo501st) November 5, 2023
Wait a Minute...
Soo did no one peep the end credits? Cause isn’t that how the whole thing started with Ymir walking into the tree? #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/DGs2FbM2H8— honey (@bb_ygirll) November 5, 2023