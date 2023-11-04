Here's Exactly When Attack on Titan's Final Episode Premieres

Attack on Titan's anime has officially come to an end after over 10 years since the series first began in Japan, and here's exactly when fans outside of Japan will be able to check out the final episode for ourselves! Attack on Titan's final season released the first half of its final two specials earlier this year as it set the stage for the final battle against Eren Yeager. The wait for the second half has been tough as it has been the most anticipated new anime releases of the year overall, and now fans around the world are finally getting to see it.

Attack on Titan's final episode has officially premiered in Japan earlier today, and it brought the anime's run to an end over a decade of waiting for the grand finale. The episode will soon be available (titled as Attack on Titan Final Season The FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2) for streaming on Crunchyroll beginning on Saturday, November 4th at 5:00PM PST in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia.

(Photo: MAPPA)

How to Watch Attack on Titan Final Episode

Running for 85 minutes in total and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, the theme song for the grand finale is titled "To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now" as performed by a returning Linked Horizon. You can catch up with Attack on Titan's entire anime run now streaming with Crunchyroll as well as the anime's final slate of episodes was broken apart across multiple years and parts before the release of this final episode. As for what to expect from this grand finale, Crunchyoll teases Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS as such:

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

What are you hoping to see from Attack on Titan as it brings the anime to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!