Attack on Titan's Anime Finale Crashes Anime Streaming Services
Attack on Titan's final episode crashed Crunchyroll's website as fans flocked to the premiere.
UPDATE: Crunchyroll has addressed the issues on X with the following statement, "Our site is experiencing intermittent issues, but we're working hard to resolve things quickly. We really appreciate your patience!"
Attack on Titan's final episode is now made available for streaming around the world, and websites have crashed as fans flock to the episode to check it out as soon as it hit! Attack on Titan's finale is one of the most anticipated premiere of the year overall as after the first half of the finale aired earlier this year, fans have been curious to see how the anime brings it all to an end. With so many fans around the world waiting to see it, it's no surprise to see that the flood of all the new eyes have seemingly overloaded some systems with their demand.
Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 officially premiered in Japan earlier today, but was made available with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia as of 5PM PST. But as fans around the world have flocked to Crunchyroll in order to catch the episode as soon as possible, it appears that the streaming service has revealed an unexpected hiccup.
Read on to see what Attack on Titan fans are saying about the matter below, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
