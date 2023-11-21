Attack on Titan Cosplay Honors the Anime's Finale With Mikasa

Attack on Titan's anime came to an end after ten long years from the premiere of its very first episode, and an awesome Mikasa Ackerman cosplay is helping to honor the anime's final episode! Attack on Titan's original manga run came to an end some time ago, but fans had been holding out to see how the anime would approach the final moments of Hajime Isayama's original manga. Considering how the manga's ending was adjusted to feature new materials after its initial release, the anime's final episode was able to take this even further with the full epilogue showing how Mikasa and everyone else went on to live after the fight with Eren Yeager.

Attack on Titan's final episode featured some big moments for Mikasa before it all came to an end as she was needed to deliver the final blow to Eren himself. Through the finale she had been struggling with her desires to save Eren yet defeat him, and it's this struggle that's brought perfectly to life with artist mimisemaan on TikTok showing off a pitch perfect take on Mikasa from the anime's finale. Check it out.

Where to Watch Attack on Titan's Final Episode

Running for 85 minutes in total and adapting the final chapters of Hajime Isayama's original manga, Crunchyroll and Hulu are now streaming Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia. You can catch up with Attack on Titan's entire anime run with Crunchyroll too if you somehow missed out on one of the biggest anime releases of the last decade.

The anime's final slate of episodes were broken apart across multiple years and parts before the release of the final episode too, so there's plenty to catch up on. Crunchyoll teases Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 (which serves as the final episode of the series) as such, "Eren, as the Founding Titan, advances on Fort Salta with countless other Titans. Appearing before the refugees, who stand on the brink of despair, are Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Conny, Reiner, Pieck, and Levi, who narrowly escaped from the rumbling. The battle between former comrades and childhood friends with Eren concludes here."

What did you think of Mikasa's role in Attack on Titan's final episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Attack on Titan in the comments!