Attack on Titan's Composer Teases a 'Suite' Surprise for Fans

Hiroyuki Sawano is one of the most revered composers in Japan, and his body of work with anime launched him to international fame. Over his career, the Tokyo-born musician has worked on everything from TV to film and more. Of course, his most noted work comes from some top anime, and it seems the composer is teasing a special gift for Attack on Titan lovers.

Over on Twitter, Sawano got fans buzzing when he posted a curious poster. The composter shared a black-and-white title card with fans that simply reads, "Attack on Titan suite". There is no word on what this teaser is about, but Sawano captioned the image by saying it is coming soon.

Of course, Sawano's note lit a fire under fans who began speculating over the post. Their interest in Attack on Titan is at a high right now, and that is in part due to its final season. Previously, it was stated Attack on Titan season four would debut this fall to get its final romp underway. However, that release window has been looking less and less likely.

It was announced Attack on Titan was moving to MAPPA Studios for its final season after being handled by WIT Studios in seasons one through three. The change was a major one, and fans were unsure if MAPPA could get season four ready by this fall. With the season just days away, nothing has been released for Attack on Titan's fourth season, and NHK has even removed the show from its fall release schedule.

With this all in mind, you can understand why fans are eyeing Sawano's mysterious tease right now. Netizens are eager for a season four update no matter the form. Of course, others believe this teaser might be about a bigger Attack on Titan project. It would be nice to have a combined release of Sawano's work across every Attack on Titan season. But for now, fans will have to wait and keep an eye on Twitter to find out what this 'suite' tease is about.

