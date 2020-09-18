Attack on Titan Final Season Might Be Delayed from Fall Debut

✖

Attack on Titan's fourth and final season just might be delayed from its currently scheduled Fall 2020 debut. First announced to be in the works immediately after the third season came to an end, we did not get to see the first real footage from this new season until earlier this year when Attack on Titan confirmed that it will be handled by new production studio, MAPPA, with its first full trailer. But we have yet to see any more footage, or get concrete updates for an anime that was reportedly still set for a Fall 2020 premiere as initially teased.

But according to a new report from @AIR_News01 on Twitter, Attack on Titan might be readying a delay for the fourth and final season. As they note, NHK had removed a special message teasing that Attack on Titan's final season will air Fall 2020. Left unchanged for over a year as per their report, the removal of the message seems to indicate a delay announcement could be on the way.

NHK has removed a message stating that "Attack on Titan: The Final Season" will air fall 2020 from their page for the third season. This message had been left unchanged for over a year. At the time of writing, no changes have been formally announced.https://t.co/OXtysJWpX6 pic.twitter.com/YtlkUIq4rt — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) September 18, 2020

This might not be a delay, however, as this message could have been removed to prepare for a concrete release date announcement. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacting anime releases in all sorts of unexpected ways this year, and coupling with the fact we have not gotten any concrete updates this close to the Fall 2020 season (which officially kicks off in October), a delay could potentially be on the way. An official announcement or way or the other has yet to be made as of this writing, but ComicBook.com will be keeping you updated on any significant changes.

