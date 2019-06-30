Attack on Titan Fans React to Anime’s Final Season Announcement

It seems things are coming to a head for Attack on Titan. With the manga coming to an end before too long, Hajime Isayama is making preparations to bring the critically acclaimed series to a close entirely. After all, it turns out the anime will be ending soon enough, and fans have plenty to say about the anime’s unexpected announcement.

For those unaware, Attack on Titan hit up fans with big announcement earlier today. Season three came to a close, and it ended with a special tag. A teaser was added to the end credits of the finale, and it was there fans learned the show will debut its final season next year.

According to the announcement reel, the fourth and final season is eyeing a release late next year. There is no word on who will be overseeing the final outing, but fans seem to think WIT Studio will be tied to the project. As of late, rumors surfaced suggest the studio was parting ways with Attack on Titan despite having overseen its production since day one. However, this announcement has got fans thinking differently, so they are waiting on official word from WIT Studio about this final season.

As you can see below, fans have had plenty to say about this upcoming season being the last, but most seem fine with the finale. While netizens will miss the anime, Attack on Titan has yet to do fans wrong, so they are holding out hope for this fourth and final outing.

So, are you excited or bummed about this big Attack on Titan announcement? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

It’s Already Begun

Final Attack on Titan season next year? pic.twitter.com/87yMc185Vu — Mark. (@wylanvansex) June 30, 2019

Trippy Celebrations Abound

Kermit, We Feel You

Attack on Titan’s final season comes out in Fall of 2020



My life until then: pic.twitter.com/jf8HtyDRJZ — Whos ur Buddha (@Sela_Say) June 30, 2019

Don’t Be Alarmed

Just Let It Out

finding out #AttackOnTitan #進撃の巨人 Shingeki no Kyojin final season releasing Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/3hZPatnurF — ねぇちゃん ☆jace☆ LLJ 🕊 (@ehjace) June 30, 2019

Fingers Crossed

Attack on Titan Final Season for Fall 2020!!



Oh man this is unreal. Let’s hope for the absolute best!! (｀・ω・´)” pic.twitter.com/ROd6IvQbfm — Taimatsu (@TaimatsuDrums) June 30, 2019

End On A High Note

Let’s hope it ends strong.

Season 1 was awesome.

Season 2 was really great. The third season has solidified for me the fact that #AttackOnTitan is one of the best #anime series ever made!

Based on the quality of the previous seasons, the final season should be brilliant. https://t.co/Oi50LX0KwQ — Karl Keogh 😈 (@darkdetective87) June 30, 2019

The Long Wait Begins