Attack On Titan Fans Cannot Get Over Armin’s Anime Glow Up

All the members of the Scout Regiment in Attack On Titan have gone through some rough times, but perhaps none have seen a bigger glow-up than Armin, the current wielder of the power of the Colossal Titan. With the latest episode of the final season seeing Eren continuing to struggle with the forces of Marley, Armin has come to the conclusion that he must once again get his former friend’s back and help him in enacting his “Euthanasia Plan,”

Armin’s true power has always come from his intellect and ability to map out the battlefield, with the Survey Corps making the choice to save his life rather than that of Erwin’s in the final episodes of the third season of the anime. With the brainy member of the Scouts inheriting the power of the Colossal Titan after chowing down on Bertholdt, the Eldian has only exhibited the power once so far at the start of season four when he assisted Eren in his attack on the nation of Marley. With Eren Jaeger drifting further into the realm of villainy, Armin might have seen a glow-up but his toughest days might still be ahead of him as the series moves closer to its finale.

Twitter User Armins_Kitten shared a number of images of Armin throughout the dark series created by mangaka Hajime Isayama, showing how far the soldier of the Scout Regiment has come since the early days of the series when Armin and his friends were only children with no idea the dangers that lay outside of their island:

Though Armin has used his mind to overcome a great many challenges in the past, the final episodes of the series is going to put him to the task as he not only has to worry about the soldiers of Marley, but Eren as well. Needless to say, Armin will also have to deal with some major deaths coming down the pike, as the battle between Marley and Paradis continues to heat up, with the original Survey Corps members struggling to figure out the best tactic to take in the near future.

