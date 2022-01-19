Attack on Titan Releases Episode 78 Releases Synopsis

It took some time, but Attack on Titan is back and season four is living up to all of our expectations. MAPPA is keeping the show tight with its fast-paced animation, and all eyes are looking ahead to its return this weekend. After all, episode 78 is on the horizon, and we’ve gotten our first synopsis for the release at last!

The information was shared over in Japan through Attack on Titan‘s website. It was there episode 78 was teased, so you can find the blurb for “Two Brothers” below:

The staff and plot of episode 78 have been revealed 🔥



Script: Hiroshi Seko

Storyboard: Yuichiro Hayashi, Hiroko Komatsu

Director: Teruyuki Omine

Chief Animation Directors: Daisuke Niinuma, Nishichi Yamaguchi

Animation Directors: Hiroko Komatsu, Aikari Minagawa, Satoshi Iwataki

“The two giants, the Beast Titan and the Founding Titan, hold the key to this situation as the struggle between humanity spreads. What lies ahead for these brothers as their thoughts and memories collide?”

As for its still, fans were shown a picture of Falco as he is being dragged across the city. The poor boy is terrified as his older brother Grice takes him towards the battle. After all, the older soldier is desperate to keep Falco from turning into a Titan, and Zeke is planning on making that happen. Grice hopes he can change his friend’s mind if he shows up with Falco, but it seems the Yeager brothers will do just about anything to see their cause through. And if that means Falco is lost, well – so be it.

With Teruyuki Omine directing, Attack on Titan episode 78 is looking like it will become one of the best in the series. So if you aren’t caught up with season four yet, you will want to do so ASAP before this new release drops on Sunday stateside.

With Teruyuki Omine directing, Attack on Titan episode 78 is looking like it will become one of the best in the series. So if you aren't caught up with season four yet, you will want to do so ASAP before this new release drops on Sunday stateside.