Attack on Titan Star Reveals Her Hope for Eren and Mikasa in Season 4

✖

One Attack on Titan star has opened up about her hopes for Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman in Season 4! The fourth and final season of the series is now underway, and fans of the English dub release of the series now have their attentions turned toward January for when the dub will finally make its debut. This includes those performing for the dub of the series such as the voice behind Mikasa, Trina Nishimura. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters, Nishimura revealed her hopes for the Eren and Mikasa dynamic in the anime's final outing.

First Nishimura broke down that she was excited to see how Attack on Titan's fourth and final season will be shaping the two, "For the show's finale, for the relationship with between Eren and Mikasa, I am looking forward to just seeing the conclusion and being able to go into any session, especially considering emotional ties to people."

Elaborating further, Nishimura revealed her opinions about the main trio of Eren, Mikasa and Armin, "I know that Mikasa, and Eren, and Armin will all remain close indefinitely for the rest of their lives," Nishimura stated, "And I know that their bond is special, and the trauma that they have all shared is something that will bind them together forever." But that confidence is something Nishimura revealed she doesn't try to influence her take on Mikasa with.

"Outside of that, I try not to apply any of my own stuff to the character, because when I do go into record, I don't want to carry those feelings into the booth with me," Nishimura explained. This keeps her with a fresh outlook for the fourth and final season just like the fans have, "So, I look forward to seeing how they grow together, and I am just very excited about season four."

Attack on Titan's final season has yet to reveal Mikasa's whereabouts in its first few episodes, but that is likely to change very soon. But what do you think? How do you think Eren and Mikasa's relationship will grow and change in the fourth and final season? How do you think Armin Arlert will be factored into things? How will it all end for the three of them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!