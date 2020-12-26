Attack On Titan Reveals When The Manga Will End

✖

The Survey Corp's story has been a dark one, with their friends and family being ingested by large behemoths known as Titans, but with the secrets of their world revealed, their story is close to coming to a close as Attack On Titan's final manga volume has been revealed. With Attack On Titan's fourth and final season of its anime in full swing thanks to Studio MAPPA, the manga is in the final throes of the battle between the Survey Corps and a new threat that hits just a little bit too close to home!

The final battle between the nation of Marley and the Eldians has taken a serious turn, with Eren Jaeger acquiring the power of the Founding Titan and using it to eradicate the human population that doesn't have the blood of Ymir running through their veins. Joined by his brother Zeke, aka the Beast Titan, a new Survey Corps has had to be formed in order to stop his mad new plan. Unfortunately for Armin and Mikasa, they aren't able to talk him out of it and are now on the receiving end of his powers, one of which is the ability to resurrect the former, deceased wielders of the Nine.

Twitter User Ranobe Sugoi shared that not only will the 34th volume of the manga be its final tale, but that it will be released this summer, showing us just how the story of the Survey Corps will ultimately come to an end:

"Attack on Titan" Vol.34 will be the Final volume. It will be released some times in May or June 2021. #進撃の巨人 https://t.co/4QnorPcIvu pic.twitter.com/r6ZcSsMsWI — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) December 26, 2020

In the anime, the fourth season of Attack On Titan is currently taking a step away from the story of the Survey Corps and instead placing the spotlight on the soldiers of Marley who are attempting to become the next inheritors of the power of the Nine. With the nation of Marley deciding that they need the power of the Founding Titan in order to remain at the top of the food chain when it comes to the various warring states of their world, it seems like Zeke and his fellow soldiers won't have to wait long to encounter Eren Jaeger as he has already arrived on the scene.

Are you sad to see Attack On Titan come to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the TItans!