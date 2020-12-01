Attack on Titan Director Comments on Season 4's Big Finale

✖

Attack on Titan's new director has commented on the explosive finale for the fourth and final season. The fourth and final season of the massive franchise will be handled by a new studio this time around, and this also means a new staff for the series as well. With MAPPA taking over from WIT Studio, new director for the series Yuichiro Hayashi updated fans on the progress of Attack on Titan's fourth and final season during MAPPA's recent showcase of their current projects. But while fans are currently waiting for the final season to start, Hayashi already has his sights on how it will end.

First Hayashi opened up about the studio's reaction to fan response to the initial trailer for Attack on Titan's final season that first announced MAPPA would be taking over (h/t @AttackOnFans on Twitter), "With the start of the final season just around the corner, we were surprised by the overwhelming response to the [trailer] released in May."

Elaborating further, Hayashi remarked on how MAPPA is up to the challenge, "It seems that we have taken on a big project...," Hayashi stated, "But there is no turning back now, so this year we have been working on it with the new team and recreating it through animation." But the most interesting aspect of Hayashi's statement is what the director for the season teases about the final moments of the anime overall.

"Nobody knows how the manga will end," Hayashi teased, "but we will be able to reach the climax of this great story. It may be the 'end,' but we still have a long way to go. So I hope we can enjoy it to the end." Interestingly enough is that Hayashi seems to indicate that the anime team does not know how the manga will end, and that could be a good indication that the anime might be running for longer than expected or at least until long after the manga does come to an end.

Either that or Hayashi is being glib about the situation because it would be odd for series creator Hajime Isayama not to communicate how the finale will play out in the manga to the anime team. Then again, that's not the oddest idea either as the manga will be ending in a few months anyway. But what do you think? Ready for Attack on Titan's final season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!