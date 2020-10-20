Attack On Titan: Watch Guide to Prepare for Season 4

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth season is arriving to anime fans that are highly anticipating the return of the Survey Corps as they fight their final battle against the nation of Marley, and one fan has conveniently put together a "watch guide" to get fans both new and old to prep them for the final installment of the dark franchise. While some might think that simply watching the three seasons in order will be all that it takes, there are a number of "original video animations" that fans should check out if they want to know as much as possible about certain characters!

While the first three seasons of the anime, as well as the OVAs, were brought to life by Wit Studio, the animation house will be sitting out the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's television series. In Wit's place, the fine folks at Studio MAPPA will be taking the reins and have given us glimpses of what we can expect for season four. With their current fall anime recently releasing its third episode with Jujutsu Kaisen, it's clear that MAPPA are a worthy studio to finish out the journey of the Survey Corps as they make their last stand against the nation of Marley while bringing the war directly to their shores.

Reddit User InvaderZZ shared this very useful watch guide to get fans prepped for the upcoming season of Attack On Titan, showing what seasons and original video animations need to be watched in order to familiarize audiences with the players in the dark anime franchise that is inching closer to its end:

The fourth season of the anime is currently playing out in the manga, shifting the power balance in unique and often times disturbing ways. As Eren Jaeger has become the villain of the series, there are plenty of scenes from the manga that fans are waiting to see when it comes to Studio MAPPA's adaptation that is slated to release later this year in December.

Will you be re-watching the original seasons of Hajime Isayama's anime adaptation before diving into season four? What scenes from the manga are you most looking forward to seeing take place later this year in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!