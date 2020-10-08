Attack On Titan Season 4 Will Bring Back One Staffer from WIT Studios

✖

Attack On Titan fans were astonished when it was announced that the fourth and final season of the anime would be shifting hands from Wit Studio, the animation studio responsible for the first three seasons, and give it to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, but it seems as if one worker from Wit will be joining MAPPA for the upcoming curtain call to the Survey Corps! With the upcoming episodes set to be the darkest that the series has ever seen, if the source material of the manga is anything to base this on, fans are definitely in for some big surprises!

Studio MAPPA has recently made waves in the news thanks to their involvement in one of the fall's biggest anime series in Jujutsu Kaisen. Based on the first episode of that series and the first trailer for Attack On Titan, fans definitely believe that the fourth season of the anime is in good hands. Shuhei Yabuta, who was 3D computer graphics director for the first three seasons at Wit Studio, will be joining the team at Studio MAPPA for the final episodes of Attack On Titan that will see the Survey Corps facing one of the most difficult challenges that they've ever had to face.

Shuhei Yabuta is a veteran when it comes to the world of anime, having lent his skills to not only Attack On Titan, but also anime series such as Overlord, Kabeneri of the Iron Fortress, Steins; Gate, and No Game No Life. On top of these works, he also was able to work for Marvel, helping with the animation that was used for the animated film in Avengers Confidential: Black Widow and Punisher. Needless to say, Yabuta is a fantastic addition to be brought on by MAPPA from the original crew of creators responsible for Attack On Titan's arrival into the world of anime.

The third season ended with Eren and his friends managing to survive an assault orchestrated by the Colossal, Armored, and Beast Titans, gaining a much needed leg up against the nation of Marley. As the Survey Corps preps to bring the war to Marley for the first time, Season Four is definitely not going to be what fans expect in a lot of cases!

What do you think of Shuhei Yabuta returning to Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Titans!

Via ANN