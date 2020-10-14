Attack on Titan Execs Say Season 4 Is in Good Hands with MAPPA

✖

Attack on Titan has one of the best reputations with fans these days, and that is thanks to its ongoing hot streak with critics. Seasons one through three have been met with praise from audiences around the world. Nowadays, netizens are eyeing the show very carefully since Attack on Titan has moved to a new studio, but producers on the show say there is nothing to worry about.

The update came recently in the November issue of Newtype magazine. It was there producers Kensuke Tateishi, Toshihori Maeda, and Tetsuya Kinoshita were asked about the anime's final season. The pair gave a brief walkthrough of how MAPPA was chosen to take over the anime from WIT Studios, and it was Maeda who assured worried Attack on Titan fans.

"I think you can see their fighting spirit reflected in The Final Season's PV. The show is in good hands," the producer shared.

Of course, fans are happy to hear such assurance, but they will not be content with lip service. The final ruling will begin when Attack on Titan debuts its fourth season this year. The show was expected to debut this month, but production issues pushed the finale back to December. Attack on Titan will roll out its final chapter this winter, and the producers all stressed the anime will have a proper ending. Creator Hajime Isayama is working towards the manga's final chapter, and the anime fully intends to adapt whatever closure the mangaka pens.

For now, fans can only wait to see whether the Attack on Titan producers were right to be so confident in season four. MAPPA has been on a streak as of late with good series like The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen. Now, let's see what it can do with Eren and the gang.

