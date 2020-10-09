Attack On Titan Composer Begins Final Selections for Season 4 with Director

✖

The fourth and final season of Attack On Titan is slated to drop later this year, with Studio MAPPA taking the reins of the last installment of the insanely popular, the composer Masafumi Mima has seemingly submitted the songs that have been selected for the upcoming anime installments to the director. The new director being brought in is Yuichiro Hayashi, who had previously worked on animated projects such as Batman: Gotham Knights and one of the recent anime that was added to the streaming service of Netflix in Dorohedoro, proving that the creator has some different experience under his belt!

Attack On Titan's fourth season will change things up big time from the status quo of the previous three seasons, as Eren and the rest of the Survey Corps will be bringing the war directly to the front door of the nation of Marley. Following their giant victory against the likes of the Colossal, Armored, and Beast Titans, the majority of the Survey Corps had been eradicated as a result, but Eren and company had gained a big ace up their sleeve when it came to Armin inheriting the power of the Colossal Titan from their former friend in Bertholdt!

Twitter User Attack On Titan Wiki shared the big update that the fourth season is that much closer to being completed, with the sound director sending various songs to the director for approval as the dark anime comes that much closer to ending:

Attack On Titan's manga is telling the final story of the anime franchise, with Eren Jaeger now being pushed as the series' villain, looking to eradicate anyone who doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins. As Armin, Mikasa, and the new Survey Corps attempt to figure out what to do with their former friend, it seems as if the finale for the series created by Hajime Isayama will be anything but a happy ending.

