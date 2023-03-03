Attack on Titan: Series Finale Part 1 Kills Off a Main Hero

If you've been following Attack on Titan, you know that the series doesn't pull its punches when it comes to taking major players off the board. With the Scout Regiment having to deal with their fair share of death and destruction in the anime franchise, the first half of the anime adaptation's grand finale has killed a major hero in the fight against Eren Jaeger and the army of Colossal Titans at his disposal. As fans wait on word when the episode will air in North America, videos are finding their way to the internet.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for Part One of Attack on Titan's Series Finale, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

The Scout Regiment has been in a race against time following Eren unleashing the Colossal Titans that were hidden in the walls of Paradis, as the new Founding Titan is aiming to destroy the vast majority of the world's population in a bid to save his family and friends. Following their acquisition of a ship, the Survey Corps needs time to get a plane off the ground and Hange decides to buy her friends time by taking on the Colossal Titan army all by herself. While she is able to take down more than you'd expect from a single soldier, she ultimately loses her life in the process.

RIP Hange

You can check out the energetic battle featuring Hange giving her all against Eren Jaeger's forces, which ultimately results not only in her death, but a tragic reunion as the brainy leader of the Scout Regiment comes face to face with other fallen soldiers including Captain Erwin:

Mappa did extremely well animating Hange's fight with the titans 😭👏 Hange the goat you will be missed #shingeki #AttackOnTitan



Hange is a major loss for the Survey Corps, and considering her status as a fan-favorite character in Attack on Titan, is a loss for viewers as well. With the Scout Regiment making their way to a final showdown with Eren, it has yet to be seen whether Hange's sacrifice will ultimately be in vain or if she has helped in saving the world.

