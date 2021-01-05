Attack on Titan Manga Will End in April 2021

✖

Attack on Titan has confirmed when the manga will be coming to an end! After the release date of the final volume of the series was reportedly set for a release some time this Summer, fans had been wondering what that meant for the actual final chapter of the manga overall. Series creator Hajime Isayama previously mentioned how the series was 98% done back in November, so fans had been wondering just how many chapters that would leave for the series. Now the series has officially confirmed that not only is the end really, really near, but it also has a concrete final date.

Attack on Titan has announced that the final chapter of Hajime Isayama's series will be released on April 9th in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. Meaning the 34th and final volume of the series will be hitting shelves in Japan on June 9th. The series announced the ending with a new visual teasing a shocking end for Eren:

Along with the confirmation that the series will truly be coming to an end in April, series creator Hajime Isayama also shared a statement about the series' ending with Comic Natalie, which helped to break the news in Japan, “I’ve been saying for the last eight years that I’d finish [Attack on Titan] in three years, and finally, it seems like it will be completed," Isayama began.

Elaborating further, Isayama ended his statement with, "It’s been a very long time coming, but I hope you’ll stick with me until the end. The editorial team never rushed me to finish the series, but I’ve been continually asked when will it end?' Thank you for waiting for me. I will do my best until the last page so you will feel satisfied with what you’ve read.”

With the series now confirmed to end in April, this also brings up some questions about how the anime's final season will come to an end given that its sixteen episode order will be wrapping up around the same time. So fans will definitely be feeling emotions across both mediums this Spring. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Attack on Titan finally setting a date for its finale? How do you think it will come to an end for Eren and the others? What do you hope to see before it's all over?