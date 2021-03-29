Attack on Titan Cosplay Gives Levi Fierce Fem Makeover

✖

One Attack on Titan cosplay has given Levi Ackerman a fierce fem makeover! Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan might officially be coming to an end soon, but the series has left a major impact on fans all around the world over the years due to the fights between the characters and the titular Titan threats. Many of these characters stood out from the pack despite the massive cast due to their various skills, and the one that this is especially true for is Levi Ackerman. Levi has been central in some of the biggest moments in the series to date.

He's been a prime figure for the franchise ever since he was brought in as one of the leaders for the Survey Corps. Fans have seen Levi pull off some spectacular feats ever since that first debut, and Levi looks cooler every time even when he's outnumbered or in an impossible situation. It's this fierceness and cool determination that artist @veronica.cosplay flipped and made even cooler through cosplay with a full fem makeover for Levi! Check it out below:

Levi has seen better days in the series, however, as the anime has left us on quite a cliffhanger for him after his surprising fight against Zeke. But thankfully, we'll be getting our answers soon enough because while the anime had initially revealed it was going to end following its short 16 episode order, the newest release of the series confirmed that there are indeed more episodes on the way for this final season.

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan will be returning in Winter 2022 (which means either the December window like in 2020, or the beginning few months of 2022 with the proper Winter anime schedule), but it will have plenty to adapt as the original manga series will be reaching its end with its final chapter releasing next month. With these final bits of the anime and manga, we'll see how the series ends for Levi and all of our other favorites.

But what do you think? Where does Levi rank among your favorite characters in Attack on Titan? What kind of ending would you want to see for him? What ending would be a good fit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!