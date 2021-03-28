Attack on Titan Teases Its Winter 2022 Return with Episode 76 Promo

✖

Attack on Titan is just about ready to bring its story to an end, but there is more on the way where the anime is concerned. The manga is slated to end at the start of April, but the anime isn't going that anytime soon. Despite a finale today, the show will return next year to wrap things up on screen, and a new promo has gone live teasing the event.

As you can see below, Attack on Titan put out a special promo today to tease its comeback. It was announced at the end of episode 75 that there was more on the way. Season four will continue with a second half in Winter 2022, and the wait will be an excruciating one. After all, the promo for episode 76 teases some interesting things, and one of them includes a never-before-seen girl.

OFFICIAL : The part 2 of the final season will be released in winter 2022 ! pic.twitter.com/N4ZrDPA6js — Attack On Titan (@AoTcontent) March 28, 2021

The clip shoes a person drowning in water before a college of scenes flash by. In one of the shots, a young girl is seen before aa slew of throwback moments are shown to fans. At the end, the Attack on Titan promo confirms the anime will restart in Winter 2022, so fans will have to wait until January to see how the anime concludes.

Of course, manga readers are well past this point in the series. The series is expected to end in early April as its final chapter of Attack on Titan will be released by Kodansha. The penultimate chapter took fans by surprise as it ended with a major character's death, but only time will tell if it sticks. And if it does, the final half of season four is going to leave Attack on Titan fans in tears.

