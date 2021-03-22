Attack on Titan Gives Levi His Hardest Battle Yet

✖

Attack on Titan just gave Levi Ackerman his hardest battle yet in the newest episodes for the fourth and final season! Following a delay in its premiere last week due to an earthquake in Japan, Attack on Titan gave fans a double dose of episodes this week that pushed the final season that much closer to its final episode. This includes some major reveals and shifts for the series' characters, but that took a much bloodier turn for Levi as he had a major confrontation with Zeke when Zeke revealed his Titan transformation plan.

Episode 73 sees Zeke finally making his move after being held captive by Levi for the previous few episodes. Just as Eren finally made his move together with the rest of the Yeagerists, Zeke had put his plan into action and used his spinal fluid infused wine to transform Levi's entire platoon. This meant that not only did Levi have to fight off a whole group of his former comrades, but the Beast Titan as well.

With Zeke using his power to transform the platoon into Titans, he had been pretty confident in his ability to escape from Levi's clutches in Episode 73 of the series. He was hoping to use these Titans as a distraction, but soon learns that Levi was willing to kill his former comrades now turned Titans without hesitation. This takes Zeke by surprise, and thus Levi starts fighting harder than before as Zeke uses his Beast Titan form to fight back.

Levi is able to dodge every one of Zeke's attacks and the other attacking Titans with ease, and uses the surrounding forest to hide among the branches and gets a several thunder spear strike into Zeke's chest. This blows up Zeke from the inside, and thus allows Levi to take the victory from now. But as fans see in the next episode of the series, Zeke's crafty nature and Levi's willingness to keep him alive in order to figure out his plans make for quite a bloody combination.

