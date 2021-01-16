Attack On Titan Reveals The Bizarre Titans Of The Past

✖

Attack On Titan's fourth and final season of its anime is in full swing, with the latest episode seeing Eren Jaeger taking a huge terrifying step toward bringing the war directly to the shores of the nation of Marley, and the pages of the manga are far ahead of these events, giving us an insane look at the previous wielders of the Nine Titans in an unexpected way. Though we don't know how long it will take to see these events of the manga brought to life by Studio MAPPA's, it will certainly be something to behold!

Warning! If you have yet to read this latest chapter of Attack On Titan, Chapter 136, and don't want spoilers for the rest of Season Four, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article!

With Eren Jaeger having gone insane following the acquisition of the full power of the Founding Titan, the Survey Corps was horrified to see that Jaeger now how the power not only to control all of the Titans of the world but also have the ability to bring back to life the Nine Titans who had died in the past. With the likes of Bertholdt's Colossal Titan and the War Hammer of the Tybur Family rising from their graves to help in Eren's plan to eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood flowing through their veins, the Survey Corps is definitely in a tight spot and it seems as if several members might not make it out of this fight alive!

(Photo: Kodansha)

The Survey Corps has never been in worse shape, with Eren seemingly having no problem with eliminating them in order to fulfill his goal of finally bringing an end to the conflict between the Children of Ymir and the rest of the world. Interestingly enough, the latest chapter ends with Armin attempting to revive himself, returning to the spiritual plane that seemingly unites all Eldians within it. Coming into contact with Zeke Jaeger, who is seemingly shell shocked, it seems as if the current wielder of the power of the Colossal Titan might be the key to bringing Eren's reign of terror to a close.

What do you think of the strange appearances of the Titans from the past? How do you think these events will take place in the anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!