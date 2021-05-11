Attack on Titan Gives Extra Details on Final Chapter's Additional Pages

✖

Attack on Titan might have ended earlier this year, but that doesn't mean the series is over quite yet. The anime will come to an end next year when season four makes its return, and that is not all. Creator Hajime Isayama has a few things to add to the manga's final chapter, and we're learning more about the extras now.

The details have come to light thanks to a new interview with Isayama. The artist spoke with the publisher Kodansha recently about the end of Attack on Titan. It was there Isayama said he was given a page limit for the manga's last chapter, so he was forced to cut nearly ten pages of content.

(Photo: Kodansha)

"Bessatsu Shônen magazine only allowed him a maximum of 51 pages for the final chapter," Twitter user AttackOnFans relayed to netizens after reading up on the interview. "So he intends to fill up to 8 more pages in the last volume to draw what he couldn't for the magazine."

This information lines up with the first update fans were given about the final volume of Attack on Titan The release, which just shared its official cover art, plans to share some goodies with fans. Shortly after the manga's last chapter went live, Attack on Titan fans were told some additional pages would be added in when volume 34 hit the press. Now, we know a total of eight pages are being added, and Isayama hopes they will provide better closure to readers.

After all, the artist said he did see all the responses to Attack on Titan's finale. While plenty of fans were fine with the ending, others were left at a loss thanks to its major death and unresolved war. These additional pages might address those critiques, so fans will want to nab volume 34 as soon as it becomes available in their region. The volume is expected to debut in Japan shortly, but there's hope Kodansha USA will bring this last installment to overseas fans before 2021 wraps up.

