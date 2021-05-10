Attack on Titan Creator Responds to Criticism Over the Finale

✖

An end of an era came to a head this year when Attack on Titan took its final bow. If you did not know, the hit series saw its manga close a month ago after a decade in print. The beloved series was met with fanfare in light of its finale, but as expected, not every fan liked how the story wrapped. And now, creator Hajime Isayama is opening up about the critiques launched at the ending.

Recently, Isayama spoke with Kodansha, the publisher that oversaw Attack on Titan for so long. It was there the artist talked freely about the finale, and Isayama said he gets why some fans balked at the ending. After all, the finale was a dark one, and it didn't resolve the war that so many Attack on Titan characters gave their lives to finish.

(Photo: Kodansha)

According to Twitter user AttackOnFans, Isayama still feels he didn't express his message as fully as he wanted in the manga. He "realized that the climax was a very difficult theme for him to draw. So he regretted not being able to express it properly in the manga. He thought he would please everyone with the final chapter. So he is sorry to those he disappointed, yet thanks them for the support," the translator explained.

Clearly, Isayama heard the critiques loud and clear. Attack on Titan fans weren't ready for how the story ended up even though most of our favorites survived the war. However, the two characters who suffered the most were Mikasa and Eren. The latter died as expected given the nature of his crimes, and Mikasa chose to live in isolation after killing the man she loved. This choice was difficult for fans to accept, and Isayama might be able to shed more light on it soon.

After all, it seems a few pages were cut from the final chapter of Attack on Titan. Isayama says he has eight pages stored for fans. These extras are expected to be put in the manga's final volume, so here's to hoping the goodies bring closure to those disgruntled fans out there.

What did you think of the Attack on Titan finale? Do you have any issues with the manga's ending? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.