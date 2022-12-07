Attack on Titan Creator Shares Their Take on the MCU

In the world of entertainment, there are few IPs that can compare to Marvel. Despite a risky start, the team at Marvel Studios has grown by bounds, and it oversees one of the biggest media franchises in history. From Iron Man to Black Panther, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is huge, and it has billions of fans these days. However, it seems the creator of Attack on Titan is less than impressed with the series.

Recently, Hajime Isayama gave his take on the MCU during his appearance at Anime NYC this fall. It was there the artist spoke with Anime News Network, and when asked about their top shows, Isayama said he streams a lot of shows these days. However, Marvel isn't high on his list of priorities.

Saving the Superheroes

"I do subscribe to a lot of TV streaming services. I have been watching a lot of things on Disney+, but honestly, I started to get a little bit tired of Marvel. I think I watched the first episode of She-Hulk. I definitely do go around to every streaming service to watch what interests me," Isayama shared. As it turns out, one of his favorite series is Barry, and their love of Game of Thrones endures even years after the HBO Original ended.

Of course, Isayama's take on the MCU has drummed up interest and for good reason. As Marvel Studios prepares to kickstart a new phase, all eyes are on its movies and television series. On average, the MCU is putting out twice as much content a year compared to its heyday, and there are even more projects on the calendar. Critics and fans alike have questioned whether Marvel's stacked releases will cause diminishing returns. But with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever slaying at the box office, such a dip is hard to see.

However, the threat of superhero burnout is real, and Hollywood will need a mitigation strategy to keep the ship from sinking entirely. Marvel's movies are a surefire hit for the box office, and in a time of industry upheaval, it is nice to have a guarantee in the MCU. This philosophy has stood for nearly 15 years, but as more fans fall in line with Isayama's exhaustion, Hollywood's superheroes may need saving themselves.

What do you think about this take from the creator of Attack on Titan? Do you think Marvel is pumping out too much content? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.