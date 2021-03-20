Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Mikasa's Rare Training Look to Life

✖

One Attack on Titan cosplay has brought Mikasa Ackerman's rare training look to life! Mikasa has had a couple of different and notable looks from across Attack on Titan, and as Hajime Isayama's franchise prepares to end both its anime and manga runs soon, it's been a great experience for fans to look back on some of the series' standout moments as a whole. One of these moments is actually not a part of the standard anime or manga canon as Mikasa shows off a bit of how she prepares for fights during a pivotal scene in a rare animated special.

This particular training scene caught the eyes of Attack on Titan's fans for a number of reasons, but the biggest might have been because of just how elusive it is as a whole. Tucked away in an OVA special set during the events of the first season as an "Episode 3.25," this scene has now come to life thanks to artist @maripicosplayer getting ready for a fight with some slick Mikasa cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕫𝕒 𝕒 𝕝𝕒 𝕔𝕙𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕟𝕒 (@maripicosplayer)

Mikasa's training scene takes place during the special OVA episode released alongside Volume 13 of the manga in Japan. Dubbed "A Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Adolescence," this OVA served as a bridge between the first few episodes of the series overall as Jean and Sasha end up having a cook off after some shenanigans causes them to fight during a training exercise. Mikasa has very little involvement with this OVA itself, but you wouldn't guess that from how prevalent her training scene had become.

It wasn't the only major makeover for Mikasa, however, as she received her most dramatic design update with the fourth and purportedly final season of the series. Attack on Titan's final episode will be airing soon enough, and there's still a huge chunk of the original series' final arc left to explore so fans are currently anxious over whether or not this will truly be the end of the anime franchise as a whole. But what do you think?

What are your favorite Mikasa moments from Attack on Titan so far? How do you think the series will end for her? Where does she rank among your favorite characters in the series overall?