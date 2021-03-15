Attack on Titan Confirms New Release Date of Episode 73

✖

Attack on Titan has had an interesting weekend, but episode 73 promises it will debut before a week has passed. If you did not hear, the show was forced to delay its new episode at the last minute yesterday due to an earthquake in the Wakayama prefecture. The interruption and delay left fans curious when Attack on Titan would put out its next episode, of course. And now, a new release date has been settled upon.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Attack on Titan's anime told fans episode 73 will air in a few days. The release will go live on Sunday, March 21 just before episode 74 is made public as planned.

"Episode 73 of Attack on Titan, "Evil", which was interrupted by yesterday's coverage of the earthquake, will be broadcast on NHK General TV," the note shares before dropping the date. The statement goes on to say episode 74 will be released as scheduled this coming Sunday, so fans don't have to worry about the anime playing catch-up for long.

This back-to-back release will give fans plenty to take in next week, so netizens can look forward to that. For fans in Japan, they might have caught part of Attack on Titan episode 73 before it was pulled off the air. The show made it through some of the episode before NHK turned on breaking news coverage of the 4.6 magnitude earthquake. Now, Attack on Titan is getting a new chance to show out its epic story, so fans can bundle up for a double feature this weekend!

