Attack On Titan: A Lesson In Diverting Expectations

A Slow Build When you watch Attack On Titan from the beginning, whether with a re-watch or for the first time, it's clear Hajime Isayama had the entire story in his head before he had created the series. The first season is able to establish the main characters of the Survey Corps, while throwing in a number of curveballs that drag audiences further into this world, but presents almost as many questions as it answers, if not more so. The end of the first season sees Annie revealed as the Female Titan, along with the shocking revelation that Titans are held within the walls, while still slow-playing the secrets of the nation that has been tormenting Eren and company. prevnext

What Did Armin Know And When Did He Know It? Some of the biggest surprises that would fool audience members were revelations that characters had already known beforehand. For example, with the revelation of the true identities of Reiner and Bertholdt, Armin and company had already figured things out for quite some time prior to the episode, unbeknownst to the audience. In Hajime Isayama's dark epic, characters are far more intelligent than viewers might believe, revealing that they have a better understanding of what's going on than one might think. prevnext

Blink And You'll Miss It Speaking of the big reveal of the Armored and Colossal Titans' identities, the way that Reiner and Bertholdt revealed who they were was depicted in such a way that you might have missed it. The camera in the anime scene doesn't even focus on the Marleyian warriors spilling the beans to Eren Jaeger, interjecting their dialogue with that of Hange and other members of the Survey Corps. Isayama is a master of surprises and the reveals are unlike anything else in the world of anime, helping propel Attack On Titan to new limits. prevnext

Death Is Cheap And That's Ok (Photo: Studio WIT) The world of Attack On Titan is a dark one and death is an ever-growing shadow for all parties involved. The loss of characters can happen in an instant, or take place completely off-screen with the case of Eren's father Grisha, but the impact remains the same. Most recently, Sasha's death took viewers by surprise, not with the food-obsessed soldier being struck down in the heat of battle, but being shot by Gabi, the young warrior candidate from Marley who simply let a bullet fly into the crowd of Survey Corps members. It's a dark world that Isayama has created but everything feels earned. prevnext